LeBron James’ inner Ohio State fan comes out after Saints WR Chris Olave’s first NFL TD in London

Chris Olave has been a revelation for the New Orleans Saints this season. The Ohio State product was drafted in the first round by the team to mixed reactions from fans. In just a matter of weeks, though, Olave immediately proved to everyone that he was worth the first-round pick, leading the team in receptions and yards.

On Sunday night, Chris Olave reached a significant milestone in his career, grabbing his first NFL touchdown. It came at a big stage, too, as the Saints are playing the Minnesota Vikings in London. This will most likely be the first of many touchdowns Olave will score in the league.

Chris Olave stays hot for the Saints 🔥 (via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/cZF6z6w4Qd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 2, 2022

Chris Olave’s breakout season with the Saints hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ohio State fans, including one LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star immediately tweeted out his support for the wide receiver after he scored his first touchdown. Those Ohio roots J for LeBron, after all.

OLAVE!! O-H…. TD! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2022

Ohio State fans know just how electric Olave’s skillset is. The Saints wide receiver wowed fans as one of the best vertical threats last season. This year, Olave is proving he’s not a one-trick pony, and that he could be a legitimate threat in the red zone for New Orleans. This bodes well for his future in the league.

The Saints vs. Vikings match is the first of three NFL games to be held in London this season. Next week, the New York Giants will be going up against the Green Bay Packers. The week after, a familiar face returns to the UK, as the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Denver Broncos.