The New Orleans Saints will need all hands on deck during their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and they just got some encouraging news about one of their players. After dealing with a hip injury through training camp, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a full participant in practice on Sept. 5, which is a good sign he'll suit on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
If Lattimore is able to return on Week 1, it will be the first time since Week 10 of last season that he was on the field because of an ankle injury. He's expected to be the Saints' top cornerback once again, with help from Kool-Aid McKinstry, who the team selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trade rumors had been swirling around regarding Lattimore, but things have cooled down on that front as of late.
Marshon Lattimore expected to stay on Saints' roster
Marshon Lattimore has been one of the top cornerbacks in the league for years, but injuries have caused him to miss 17 games in the past two seasons. Trade rumors began to pick up when the Saints restructured Lattimore's contract, converting his base salary to an option bonus. The rumors didn't let up when the Saints drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round.
Earlier in the offseason, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that he and Lattimore had a talk about the trade rumors, and that he expected the cornerback to be on the team this season.
“I just thought it was something we needed to communicate,” Allen said. “There's been a lot of talk outside our building about trades and things of that nature. And so I just felt like it was probably time that he and I had a conversation. … It was a positive conversation and we're looking forward to getting him out when he's here and working with him.”
Lattimore was also not at OTAs during the offseason but attended mandatory minicamp last season. Allen said at the time that he wasn't worried about the cornerback and knew that he'd show up ready to work.
“I wouldn't say that's been uncommon since probably about 2020,” Allen said. “I know he's working hard. I know he's getting himself in the best shape he can get into.”
At the beginning of the 2021 season, Lattimore signed a five-year extension worth $68 million guaranteed, and he was expected to be the cornerstone of the Saints' defense. The team has had to rework their team after being over the cap, but they're still looking to be competitive this season and beyond. There are still some contracts that need to be worked on, including running back Alvin Kamara, but he doesn't seem to be too worried about it as of now.