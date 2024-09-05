The New Orleans Saints will need all hands on deck during their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and they just got some encouraging news about one of their players. After dealing with a hip injury through training camp, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a full participant in practice on Sept. 5, which is a good sign he'll suit on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

If Lattimore is able to return on Week 1, it will be the first time since Week 10 of last season that he was on the field because of an ankle injury. He's expected to be the Saints' top cornerback once again, with help from Kool-Aid McKinstry, who the team selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Trade rumors had been swirling around regarding Lattimore, but things have cooled down on that front as of late.

Marshon Lattimore expected to stay on Saints' roster

Marshon Lattimore has been one of the top cornerbacks in the league for years, but injuries have caused him to miss 17 games in the past two seasons. Trade rumors began to pick up when the Saints restructured Lattimore's contract, converting his base salary to an option bonus. The rumors didn't let up when the Saints drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round.

Earlier in the offseason, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that he and Lattimore had a talk about the trade rumors, and that he expected the cornerback to be on the team this season.