Michael Thomas was once the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL, but he hasn’t been on the field enough over the past three seasons to make any sort of impact for the New Orleans Saints. Thomas has played in just ten games over the past three seasons, dealing with several long-term injuries that he cannot seem to overcome.

Thomas is obviously pretty frustrated with his inability to stay on the field, and he took to Twitter to vent his frustrations in a pair of recently deleted tweets. Thomas called out the NFL medical care for being uneducated and having no idea how to do their jobs, and it seems like his frustrations with his injuries have finally boiled over.

“Retweeting the news that former Eagles safety Chris Maragos secured a $43.5 million malpractice verdict based on the treatment of a knee injury, Thomas said, ‘the NFL medical sucks, cheap, and uneducated their job requires barely any education or curriculum,’ via USA Today. Thomas followed the first tweet with ‘well at least [at] some places I know,’ before deleting both tweets.” – Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk

It’s not entirely surprising to see Thomas be upset with all the injuries he’s suffered and time he has missed over the past few seasons, but he may be taking his anger out on the wrong folks here. Sometimes there isn’t anything that can be done about injuries, as everyone’s body heals differently. Thomas has deleted the tweets, but the damage has been done, and it will be interesting to see if there’s any response to his complaints here.