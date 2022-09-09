Will he or won’t he play in Week 1? That is the most important question on the minds of fantasy football players who happen to have New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas on their teams. Thomas, who has missed the better part of the last two seasons due to nagging ankle injuries, popped up on the injury report with a hamstring issue recently.

The hamstring ailment put Thomas’ Week 1 status in jeopardy. However, the latest update will make fantasy football managers very excited, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From @GMFB: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is “progressing” toward being on the field Sunday, while we check in on #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on deadline day. pic.twitter.com/JmCFYSJyHc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2022

Rapoport reports that Michael Thomas is “progressing” towards being out on the field for the Saints in Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas was a limited participant at practice on Thursday, with Saints head coach Dennis Allen expressing cautious optimism that his star wideout would be able to suit up for the season opener.

Thomas himself uttered a statement sure to make fantasy football managers pleased when he told reporters that his “goal” is to be out there for Week 1. The All-Pro receiver came at a discount in fantasy football drafts this year, as the injuries that have piled up in recent years made investors think twice about selecting him.

However, Michael Thomas, who rattled off four straight 1000-yard seasons in his first four campaigns in the NFL, has a proven track record of success. When he’s healthy, he’s been productive.

You know what to do then, fantasy football managers. If Michael Thomas is healthy come Sunday, get him in those lineups.