The first big quarterback move of the offseason has been made, as Derek Carr decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints. After two seasons of instability at quarterback in New Orleans since the retirement of Drew Brees, Carr will look to add some stability under center for the Saints. And it looks like this was a move that wide receiver Michael Thomas was very excited about.

Thomas has barely played over the past three seasons after putting together one of the most dominant receiving seasons in NFL history back in 2019. There’s a chance that Thomas could actually end up getting cut by the Saints this offseason, due in part to their salary cap issues, but for now, he’s still with New Orleans, and he didn’t hold back on Twitter after seeing the news of Carr signing with the Saints.

Via Michael Thomas:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Thank you Jesus.”

There’s a chance that this isn’t about the Carr signing, but considering how he sent it shortly after the initial news broke, and Thomas proceeded to retweet a few tweets about Carr, we can probably put two and two together here. Thomas doesn’t appear to be happy with the Saints recent quarterback situation, but he does appear happy about Carr.

Whether or not Thomas will catch passes from Carr remains unknown, as he has struggled to stay on the field lately, or, as previously mentioned, he could end up getting cut. But for now, he seems thrilled with this move by the Saints, and it will be interesting to see if he and Carr can link up on the field frequently for New Orleans moving forward.