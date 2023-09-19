Following the New Orleans Saints 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, wide receiver Michael Thomas had to be separated from Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown while heading into the locker room.

The NFC South divisional showdown got personal when Thomas and Brown were seen exchanging words in the locker room in a video after the game, but it is unclear what was said in the entire exchange. Brown was seen following Thomas into the lock room before a couple staff members stepped in to keep the two players away from each other.

The day after the incident, Michael Thomas took to Twitter to clear up what happened between the two players. “They was playing good Snoop Dogg after, I was just trying to do my dance,” Thomas said, while adding several laughing emojis to his post. “They tried to set me up.”

They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance 😂😂😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 19, 2023

Derrick Brown has yet to comment on the incident with Thomas.

The Saints moved to 2-0 after the victory while the Panthers slipped to 0-2. The Saints, Falcons, and Buccaneers are all undefeated two games into the season while the Panthers remain at the cellar of the division. Michael Thomas had a decent game, putting up seven receptions for 55 yards as he continues to grow his connection with new quarterback Derek Carr.

Meanwhile, Brown helped the Carolina defense put pressure on the Saints offensive line. Though Derrick Brown didn't tally one of the Panthers' four sacks on Derek Carr, he did put up four tackles on the day.