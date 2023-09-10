Early in his Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas is showing flashes of his old self. The former 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year came out hot, catching two passes from Derek Carr for 37 yards early in the first quarter. One of those catches was a difficult grab up the left sideline for 25 yards.

DEREK CARR DIME TO MICHAEL THOMAS pic.twitter.com/vDIT2O3tnr — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 10, 2023

Thomas, who had arguably one of the greatest receiving seasons ever in 2019 with over 1,700 yards and nine touchdowns, had struggled with injuries over each of the last three NFL seasons. During that period, his production dropped off, with Thomas putting up less than 700 yards combined during that time and even missing the entire 2021 campaign.

Speculation around whether Michael Thomas would ever be able to return to form has been rampant. Critics and fans alike often doubt whether the Saints' former sensation would be able to live up to the expectations he had created for himself. On top of injuries, the NFL world began to criticize his play style — which heavily relied on leveraging quick footwork to create separation in short-route situations — and claimed Thomas' prime was over.

Rumors from training camp initially sparked interest in a potential comeback season for Thomas. He was loosely referred to as the Saints' X-factor, a claim that was met with mixed responses around the NFL world. Though many believed that a new era in New Orleans under new franchise quarterback Derek Carr is exactly what Thomas needed to prove to the world he was still an elite-level threat. Others had been burned by Thomas one too many times over the past three seasons to put enough stock in him.

Thomas had a clear message for the league earlier this week regarding his determination to “dominate,” which he stayed true to early in the first quarter of Week 1. Not only to those who wondered if injuries had cut his prime short, but also to those who claimed he relies solely on short-yardage routes for his success. Is Thomas the X-factor that many people so badly expect him to be? He's clearly off to a good start to be just that.