The New Orleans Saints and Demario Davis turned the final year of his contract into an extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
“Saints LB Demario Davis reworked the final year of his deal that had no guarantees, replacing it with a two-year, $17.25 million deal that includes $13.25M fully guaranteed, per source. Davis is 35 years old and now figures to finish his career in New Orleans,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Davis has been one of the better linebackers in football over the past few seasons. He made back-to-back Pro Bowl teams in 2022 and 2023.
Saints: Demario Davis' impressive career
Davis began his career in 2012 with the New York Jets. He appeared in 16 games but started just three contests. In 2013, though, Davis earned a full-time starting role.
He's been among the best and most durable linebackers ever since. In fact, he played in exactly 16 games from 2013-2021, and in 17 games in 2022 and 2023.
As for his Jets career, Davis played in New York through the 2015 season before joining the Cleveland Browns. He spent just one season in Cleveland, however, and returned to New York in 2017.
In 2018, Davis found himself on the Saints. He has remained in New Orleans since the '18 campaign, and Schefter believes Davis will likely finish his career with the Saints.
At 35 years old, Davis is still a star. He's fresh off a season that saw him record 6.5 sacks, 121 combined tackles, and 74 solo tackles. Davis also forced a fumble and had four passes defended. He finds a way to cause havoc and make plays.
Demario Davis is also a leader on defense. Saints players follow him and New Orleans' defense will be in a good position over the next two years with Davis leading the way.
Davis and the Saints will try to make a playoff run during the 2024 season.