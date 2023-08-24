There are a few reasons to be optimistic about the New Orleans Saints' 2023 season. Tom Brady's retirement and the Derek Carr signing give the Saints the only reliable starting quarterback in the NFC South. Not only is the Saints' division wide open for the taking, but the conference doesn't feature many sure-fire Super Bowl contenders. According to Saints linebacker Demario Davis, the list is even longer.

“If you believe in the Saints and you’re a fan of the Saints, you should be excited right now. That’s all I’ll say,” Demario Davis said, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

Davis said the Saints are excited about 2023 for “reasons undisclosed,” noting that people will see when it’s time, Terrell reports.

It's hard to know what Davis might be referring to or if he has actual reasons in mind. No matter what Davis' statement could mean, there's no doubt that New Orleans fans can feel reasonably good about the team's chances of getting back to the playoffs.

The Saints have the necessary pieces on both sides of the ball to win the NFC South. Carr is coming off a poor season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's a clear upgrade over Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston. Chris Olave is a potential star after having a 1,000-yard season as a rookie in just 15 games. If Michael Thomas can stay healthy, New Orleans' offense can be much improved from a year ago.

Davis has been an All-Pro in four straight seasons. Only three teams allowed fewer yards per play than New Orleans last year.