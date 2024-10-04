Four weeks into the 2024 season, injuries are piling up on almost every team in the league, including the New Orleans Saints. In an effort to save their ailing offensive line, the Saints scooped up one of the most notable practice squad members in the league from the New York Jets.

With almost no viable option to play at center, New Orleans has signed veteran Connor McGovern off of the Jets' practice squad, Saints reporter Mike Triplett tweeted. Triplett reported that all four of the team's options to play at center — Erik McCoy, Shane Lemieux, Cesar Ruiz and Taliese Fuaga — were out of Friday's practice and trending toward missing Week 5.

McGovern is a nine-year veteran of the league who has never made a Pro Bowl but has always been known for being a reliable starter, making it stunning that he was available on the practice squad. He is one of two players in the league with the same name and is four years older than his namesake who currently serves as the starting center for the Buffalo Bills.

McCoy, the team's starting center, was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 4 and is scheduled to miss at least the next three games. Lemieux started in his place for the first time in his career at center but ended up on the injury list after the game. Ruiz, the starting right guard, played center in college at Michigan but is also questionable after missing Week 4 with a knee injury.

Saints' full Week 5 injury list

After starting the year 2-0 and putting up a combined 91 points in the first two weeks, the Saints have taken a slight dip in their performance following their hot start and enter Week 5 at 2-2. Not only will the team have their work cut out for them ending their losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs but will need to try and do so without a bulk of their core.

In addition to their banged-up offensive line, the Saints are trending toward playing without multi-use player Taysom Hill and starting tight end Juwan Johnson. Star running back Alvin Kamara is also listed as questionable but is expected to play, though will likely be limited by a room full of hurt blockers. However, should Kamara sit, New Orleans would be forced to start veteran Jamaal Williams with Kendre Miller already on injured reserve.

The defense is not much better with linebackers Demario Davis and Willie Gay questionable for the game. Davis missed Week 4 nursing a hamstring, marking the first time in his 13-year career that he was ruled out due to injury.

Backup defensive linemen Payton Turner and Bryan Bresee joined the injury list during Week 5 and are also questionable.