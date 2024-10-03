After losing to the Atlanta Falcons 26-24 in Week 4 last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints could be without Taysom Hill in Week 5's matchup against the champion Kansas City Chiefs next Monday. Hill exited the third quarter of the Saints' 26-24 loss to the Falcons after scoring two goal-line touchdowns that kept the game close in the second half before losing by two points in the final frame. However, according to Saints head coach Dennis Allen, Hill is dealing with rib fractures and could miss extensive time, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

“He’s got fractures,” Allen said, per Rapaport's X, formerly Twitter.

No timetable has been set for Hill's return.