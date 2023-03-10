The New Orleans Saints have already made a massive upgrade to their offense, signing Derek Carr to a long-term contract. The Saints don’t appear done maximizing that offense as New Orleans is now seeking to make a deal with wide receiver Michael Thomas.

There has been progress between the Saints and Thomas on a contract extension, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. While both sides aren’t at the finish line just yet, Underhill reported that the talks have been positive between Thomas and New Orleans.

The Saints have already restructured Thomas’ 2023 contract. They moved his base salary from $15.5 million to $1.2 million, adding a $31.8 million roster bonus onto his 2024 deal. With that money not guaranteed unless Thomas is on the roster three days into the 2024 season, the wide receiver’s contract restructuring was seen as a way to open up a potential trade or release.

However, New Orleans has now seemingly had a change of heart on Thomas. An extension would lower the WR’s cap number over the coming seasons. It would also ensure Thomas stays with the Saints for the near future. With Carr now under center, Thomas would represent one of the QB’s strongest targets.

That is of course if Thomas can stay healthy. The wide receiver has appeared in just 10 games over the last three seasons, missing 2021 entirely, as he has battled through numerous injuries.

Before those injury woes, Michael Thomas was electric for the Saints. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro nominee. As New Orleans looks to build out their offense with Derek Carr, it seems like Thomas is squarely in their plans.