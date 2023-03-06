Derek Carr signing with the New Orleans Saints makes history for the NFC South, as all teams will have different starting quarterbacks than they did in week one of the 2022 season.

The only other division in NFL history that has done this before is the 1973 AFC West, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Let’s take a look at who each team started at the beginning of the 2022 season, and what the outlook is now.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints opened up the 2022 season with Jameis Winston at quarterback. They spent much of the season alternating between Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. With the signing of Derek Carr, the Saints hope to have found some stability at the quarterback position. That is something the team has not had since Drew Brees retired. The Saints currently have Derek Carr, Jameis Winston and Jake Luton under contract as quarterbacks, with Winston being a likely cap casualty according to Schefter.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Atlanta Falcons started the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota as their quarterback. He was released in February, so he will not be on the team in 2023. The team currently has Desmond Ridder and Logan Woodside under contract for the 2023 season. Desmond Ridder is the likely starter for the Falcons unless they pick a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers had Baker Mayfield as their week 1 starter in 2022, and that did not work out. Matt Rhule was fired, and Baker Mayfield was released. Mayfield eventually landed with the Rams and finished the season with them. The Panthers currently have Matt Corral and Jacob Eason under contract. Matt Corral could be a long-term project, but the Panthers could look to upgrade the position as well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers of course had Tom Brady starting for them in week one of the 2022 season, and he won’t be back with the team in 2023 after retiring. The Buccaneers just have Kyle Trask under contract for 2023. With how far back in the first round the Buccaneers are picking, they could start Trask, but they could draft a developmental quarterback as well.