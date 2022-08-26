Saints make decision on Jameis Winston for preseason finale vs. Chargers

Jameis Winston is coming off of an injury. His status to open the 2022 season is unclear. But the Saints received good news on the QB ahead of their preseason finale against Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night. Saints reporter Nick Underhill shared that Winston is expected to “see some snaps” in the game.

It is unclear what the full gameplan is for Jameis Winston. The quarterback has been recovering from a torn ligament he suffered last year. Winston has not played in a game since October of 2021. But he is slowly getting back to full health. However, he suffered a foot sprain in training camp which held him out of the first two preseason games.

The main concern now is keeping him healthy while attempting to get him game-ready. The Saints have a fine-line to walk, so they will proceed with caution even when Winston enters the game.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen previously stated that he wouldn’t mind if Jameis Winston did not play during the preseason. But Winston has expressed desire to see game action ahead of the regular season, per NFL.com.

“I would love to play,” Winston said. “Just in terms of, if I can get out there where the bullets are really flying, get out there and compete with the guys. I love the pregame experience, just to get a chance to look in everybody’s eyes, dap people up and really get that whole holistic team-bonding part in the beginning of the game. That’s one of my favorite parts of football, just that pre-battle moment. So I would love to experience that before we kick things off.”

Winston’s encouraging update will excite Saints fans.

However, Saints fans shouldn’t expect to see a lot of Jameis Winston on Friday night. But he is expected to get some playing time under center for New Orleans.