The New Orleans Saints made some final roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

New Orleans made some changes on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapport. The Saints ruled out wide receiver Chris Olave, placed offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick on injured reserve, and elevated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad.

Olave fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after suffering two concussions this season, the second of which had held him out of action since the Saints' Week 9 loss against the Panthers.

McCoy has dealt with injuries throughout the season and will be held out of this game due to his elbow. Patrick hurt his knee in the Saints' blowout loss against the Green Bay Packers on Week 16's edition of Monday Night Football, and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Edwards-Helaire has not recorded a stat for the Saints this season but will have an opportunity to do so in star running back Alvin Kamara's absence.

Another notable Saints absence in this game will be that of quarterback Derek Carr, who was declared out on Friday. Additionally, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback Rico Payton, and defensive tackle Nathan Shepard are currently listed as questionable.

The Raiders will be missing star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was placed on the IR due to an ankle injury on December 18th. Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith was ruled out due to an ankle injury on Friday.

The Saints are right to hold Chirs Olave out

Olave fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but the risk of him taking the field against the Raiders on Sunday is not worth it, especially after suffering two concussions this season.

With the Saints being eliminated from playoff contention, there is no reason to risk any further damage. Allowing Olave to focus on his recovery will pay dividends for him as well as the Saints when he is fully recovered for the start of the 2025 season.

Concussions are not something to take lightly, and with Olave having sustained two already this season, sitting out of the Saints' remaining two games is in his best interest long-term.