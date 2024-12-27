After falling to the Green Bay Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football in Week 16, the New Orleans Saints sit at 5-10 and are limping toward the finish line of the 2024 season.

What started as a hopeful campaign, including blowout wins in each of their first two games of the season, was quickly derailed for the Saints due to incessant injuries, something that has been a problem for them in recent seasons.

One member of the team who fell victim to the injury bug is wide receiver Chris Olave. Olave suffered a concussion in the Saints' Week Nine loss against the Carolina Panthers. However, Olave could be returning for New Orleans' Week 17 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Olave has fully participated in practice for two straight days, according to a practice report shared on Twitter/X by LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson.

Getting Olave back on the field would be big for the Saints, as he caught 32 passes for 400 yards and one touchdown in the eight games he has appeared in this season, making him New Orleans' third-leading receiver behind Alvin Kamara and Juwan Johnson.

While getting Olave back would be a small victory for the Saints, there are plenty of other gaps left by injuries they have to consider, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Derek Carr (left hand), running back Kamara (groin), center Erik McCoy (elbow), and guard Lucas Patrick (knee) all did not participate in practice either of the last two days. Additionally, tight end Johnson (foot) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were both limited in practice so far this week.

If Olave can take the field on Sunday, there might not be much of a supporting cast around him as the Saints' offense is considerably banged up.

Is it worth it for Chris Olave to play in New Orleans' final two games?

After missing seven games due to a concussion, is it worth the risk for the Saints to put Olave back out on the field this season? Olave has suffered two concussions during the 2024 season alone and four total throughout his NFL career.

With the Saints being eliminated from playoff contention, there is no reason for Olave to rush his recovery and risk yet another concussion. Both New Orleans and Olave would benefit long-term from the star receiver taking the field again too soon, especially since the Saints do not have much to play for at this point anyway.