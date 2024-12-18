Nothing has seemed to go right for the Las Vegas Raiders during their disastrous 2-12 campaign. And now, star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby will be out for the remainder of it after undergoing ankle surgery.

Crosby picked up his season-ending injury in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. While he will be unable to compete with his teammates to round out the year, Crosby is trying to remain in high spirits.

“Everything Happens For A Reason,” Crosby wrote on his X, formerly Twitter account. “The Bounce Back Will Be Iconic.”

Expand Tweet

Both the Raiders and Crosby are entering a precarious offseason. The defensive end has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract beyond 2024. While he's under contract through 2026, he is undoubtedly looking for a long-term deal and more stability.

Crosby has spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders, and they would undoubtedly like the keep him on their defensive line. However, Las Vegas hasn't made the playoffs since their relocation. In fact, they haven't advanced past the Wild Card Round of the playoffs since 2022, when they lost in the Super Bowl.

The Raiders are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. For any flashes Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell have shown, neither have proven to be the long-term answer under center. With a high draft pick in 2025 – barring a late season run – Las Vegas will have the opportunity to select one of the top prospects.

However, trading Maxx Crosby away would only give the Raiders more valuable draft assets. As big of a need quarterback is, there are holes across the roster. Pairing their QB of the future with fellow top offensive line and receiving options would maximize potential success.

Still, losing Crosby would be a massive blow. Since joining the team in 2019, he has racked up 366 tackles, 144 quarterback hits and 59.5 sacks. Crosby was named to three straight Pro Bowls, and with 7.5 sacks already in 2024 seemed to be well on his way. Furthermore, Crosby hadn't missed a game until this 2024 season, proving his durability.

For now, the Raiders will focus on closing out their season strong on evaluating their organization for next year. Whether or not Crosby is still on the roster come 2025 is still up in the air.