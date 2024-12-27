The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing shutout against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, and have announced their final injury designations for Week 17. Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carr has been sidelined since Week 14 with a hand injury, and Kamara missed Week 16 with a groin injury. The two players could potentially miss the rest of the season, as the Saints won't be making a playoff appearance in the 2024-25 campaign.

Spencer Rattler will get another start under center, while Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams will likely split time in the backfield in Week 17.

Saints to be without Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara

It's possible that the tandem of Carr and Kamara won't be seen again by fans until the 2025-26 season, but the Saints could have one of their franchise cornerstones available for Week 17.

Chris Olave, who is still on injured reserve, was a full participant in practice this week and could be making his first appearance for the Saints since suffering a concussion in Week 9. So one of the Saints' stars should be available against the Raiders. While Carr and Kamara will look to get healthy for next season, Olave could give himself some much-needed momentum as the team's WR1 heading into a pivotal offseason in New Orleans.