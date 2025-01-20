The New Orleans Saints did not have a great 2024 season. New Orleans started the year hot with two huge wins, but then crumbled and finished the regular season 5-12. The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen and are now on the hunt for their next leader. It seems they already have their eye on a pair of coordinators.

The Saints have advanced to the second round of head coaching interviews with two candidates, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

New Orleans will bring in Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for a second interview on Wednesday. Weaver reportedly impressed in multiple interviews with Washington and Atlanta last year. Now he is in the final round again with New Orleans.

The Saints are also flying in Giants OC Mike Kafka for a second interview on Tuesday, per Pelissero. Kafka was a finalist for three jobs in the past two hiring cycles. Now, he is getting a longer look by the Saints.

New Orleans is also likely to extend an interview request to Lions DC Aaron Glenn in the near future. Glenn was recently viewed as the betting favorite to land the Saints head coaching job. After Saturday's upset victory by the Commanders, Glenn is now available to hire much faster than previously thought.

It will be interesting to see how quickly this position is filled now that Glenn is available and Weaver and Kafka are doing final interviews.

Mickey Loomis makes puzzling statement on Saints' lack of results

One constant in the organization over the past 20 years has been Mickey Loomis. New Orleans' GM has held his position since 2002, making him the longest tenured general managed in the league.

Loomis made a surprising statement last week during his end of season remarks. He seemed to suggest the team's lack of recent results may not be due to the team doing anything wrong.

“All the things that contribute to a successful program, you have to evaluate. Make sure that, it doesn't mean, by the way, because the results aren't what we want doesn't mean that we're doing something wrong,” Loomis said per John Hendrix. “There may be some circumstantial things here, but we have to look at all of it and be honest with ourselves.”

This is a surprising statement from Loomis.

On one hand, it is easy to understand the point of what he is saying. Sometimes, the results are separate from the process used to get those results.

That said, the Saints have been a team that lacks elite talent for several consecutive seasons. The person most responsible for that in the organization is Loomis himself.

It will be interesting to see if anything changes after the Saints hire a new head coach.