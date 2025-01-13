Despite a massively disappointing season the New Orleans Saints seem content to retain GM Mickey Loomis. The Saints finished 5-12 in 2024, their worst record since going 3-13 in the 2005 season. However the team clearly values continuity as Loomis is the NFL’s longest tenured general manager, holding the position with New Orleans since 2002.

During an end of year interview, Loomis addressed the looming issues facing the Saints this offseason. And he added a head scratcher of a statement. “Because the results aren’t what we want doesn’t mean we’re doing something wrong,” Loomis told reporters per Saints reporter John Hendrix on X.

Loomis’ full quote read, “All the things that contribute to a successful program, you have to evaluate. Make sure that, it doesn't mean, by the way, because the results aren't what we want doesn't mean that we're doing something wrong. There may be some circumstantial things here, but we have to look at all of it and be honest with ourselves.” It’s the rare case where context doesn’t really clarify anything.

But Loomis’ main argument, that his performance shouldn’t be judged by the results of his work, is unusual. Still, it’s clearly working for the longtime GM, who added executive vice president to his title in 2013. However, the Saints did not follow that philosophy when dealing with their head coach.

The Saints face a number of changes during a crucial offseason

The team fired Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start to the season. Darren Rizzi was elevated to interim head coach and led the Saints to a 3-5 record the rest of the way. While New Orleans could retain Rizzi in the position permanently, the team is casting a wide net in the search for a new head coach.

Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the betting favorite to become the Saints' next coach. But New Orleans is also interested in Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Eagles’ OC Kellen Moore and several other candidates.

While the team works its way through the head coach hiring process, Loomis will remain the Saints' top executive. After four straight double digit win seasons in which New Orleans won the NFC South, the team has missed the playoffs for the last four years. The Saints finished with a losing record in two of the last four seasons. The coaching decision will be crucial for the franchise as it attempts to return to the level of success enjoyed under Sean Payton.