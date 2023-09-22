With a New Orleans Saints Week 3 game scheduled against the Green Bay Packers, a lot of eyes will be on Derek Carr. The Saints are coming off an exciting Week 2 victory over the Carolina Panthers, and they are now set to face the Packers in what promises to be another great matchup. Ahead of the Saints-Packers game, we’ll be making our Saints Week 3 predictions as they aim to continue their winning ways and secure a victory against Green Bay.

The Saints' Victory Over the Panthers

The New Orleans Saints are heading into Week 3 with a perfect 2-0 record. They are coming off a hard-fought Week 2 victory over the Carolina Panthers. In that win, the Saints showcased their resilience and determination, securing a 20-17 victory. This win highlighted the strength of the Saints' defense. This has been a dominant force in the early stages of the 2023 NFL season. As they head into their matchup against the Packers, the Saints will look to build on this momentum and continue their winning streak.

Here are our four bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints' Week 3 game vs. the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL season.

1. The Saints' Defense Dominates Jordan Love

A crucial element in the New Orleans Saints' successful start to the season so far has been their outstanding defense. As we approach Week 3, we can anticipate the Saints' defense stepping up once more to thwart Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love. The Saints' defense has already demonstrated its ability to deter opposing offenses, and Love will be no exception. With their formidable pass rush and reliable secondary, the Saints defense will make life challenging for Love and the Packers' offensive unit. We even foresee Love getting sacked by Carl Granderson at least once.

2. Chris Olave Delivers Another Stellar Performance

In Monday's victory over the Panthers, Chris Olave caught six out of 11 targets for 86 yards. Initially, Olave had trouble syncing with Derek Carr during the first half, managing just two receptions out of seven targets for 11 yards. Nevertheless, the 2022 first-round pick came alive in the second half. He ignited the first touchdown drive of the game with a spectacular one-handed, 42-yard catch. In the fourth quarter, Olave believed he had scored a touchdown, but a replay review revealed that he had stepped out of bounds at the seven-yard line before reaching the end zone. Despite playing second fiddle to Thomas early on, Olave ultimately led the team in both targets and receiving yards. Olave will aim to secure his first touchdown of the season in Week 3 against the Packers.

3. Derek Carr Throws for 250 Yards and Two Touchdowns

In Week 2, Derek Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 228 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He also had a net loss of four rushing yards on three attempts. Carr faced challenges during his introduction to the low-scoring Saints-Panthers rivalry. However, he ultimately did enough to guide his team to victory. He was intercepted in the second quarter and failed to produce a touchdown on the team's two red zone visits in the first half.

That said, Carr's 42-yard pass to Chris Olave set up Tony Jones' go-ahead two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Carr added a 45-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed, which led to another two-yard rushing touchdown by Jones in the fourth. Despite only having one touchdown and two interceptions in his first two games with the Saints, Carr has steered the team to a 2-0 start heading into a Week 3 matchup in Green Bay.

Right now, it seems Carr has limited potential, despite having a talented receiving corps. Also, take note that the Packers have only allowed 453 passing yards in two games, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. We think, however, that Carr will finally demonstrate more upside in Week 3. We have him going on a breakout game. He will reach the 250-yard mark and finish with two touchdowns.

4. The Saints Secure Go 3-0

The Packers are rebuilding with Jordan Love, while the Saints, led by Derek Carr, have the potential to make the playoffs in the relatively weak NFC South. Even though this is an outdoor away game, late September weather in Wisconsin is typically ideal. Weather won't be a factor in this matchup. While the Packers can secure a victory at home, the Saints defense will pose a significant challenge for Love.

In what promises to be a closely contested game, our final bold prediction is that the New Orleans Saints will emerge victorious. The key to their success will once again be the Saints' defense, which will stifle the Packers' offense and generate turnovers. With a well-balanced offensive strategy led by Carr and Olave, the Saints should have the ability to accumulate enough points to clinch a tight win over the Packers.

Looking Ahead

As the New Orleans Saints prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, we can expect a highly competitive and exciting matchup. With a dominant defense, a breakout performance from Carr, and a stellar game from Olave, the Saints will continue their winning ways. They should improve to 3-0 on the season. Be sure to tune in to this must-watch game, as the Saints look to solidify their status as one of the top teams in the NFL.