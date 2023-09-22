Kendre Miller is the newest New Orleans Saints running back as he was drafted 71st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Miller played his college football at TCU. During the offseason, Miller dealt with multiple injuries that put a damper on his preseason action, but he's healthy now, and he's the backup running back for the Saints. Alvin Kamara is the go-to guy in New Orleans, but this weekend against the Green Bay Packers, Miller is going to get his shot. He hasn't appeared in a game yet for the Saints, but he is eager to get on the field. When he makes his debut this weekend, he wants to make a statement.

“I don’t sit too well at backup,” Kendre Miller said according to an article from nola.com. “Even though I respect Kamara and everything he got for the Saints, and everything he did, but I’m coming for that No. 1.”

Miller knows that these opportunities aren't going to come around often. He is a rookie backup with a big name running back ahead of him on the depth chart. He has to take advantage of every snap that he plays.

“You just have to take every opportunity you get,” Miller continued. “I have an opportunity if my name gets called. So I’ll be ready.”

The Saints are off to a great start to the year as they are 2-0 with wins against the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. This weekend's road battle agains the Packers is going to be a tricky one, and it'll also be interesting to see how Miller plays in his NFL debut.