Saints punter tagged for ‘random’ drug test after 81-yard bomb

Punters are God’s most beautiful creations. They are the perfect human specimen, the epitome of efficiency. These men may look unassuming, but they are capable of creating incredible highlights. Take, for example, this beautiful 81-yard bomb from New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin. Truly, a majestic sight.

Unfortunately, not everyone is impressed by the superhuman feats of the men we call “punters”. A day after Gillikin launched this absolute bomb in Wisconsin, he was contacted by the NFL. Much to his surprise, the Saints punter has been called for a random drug test as part of league protocols. How dare the league doubt his abilities?

Punting is a rather unappreciated line of work in the NFL for the casual fan. A great punter is essentially an extra defender for the team. By sending the punt further back down the field, the opposing offense is put into a lot of pressure. This is why punters like the Gillikin for the Saints are so valuable.

Over time, though, a growing group of punter supporters have emerged amongst fans. These men appreciate works of art like this one from the Saints with a fervor unmatched by anyone. They swoon over the likes of Matt Araiza and A.J Cole. Pat McAfee is their patron saint.

Hopefully, we’ll get a more insane punts from NFL-caliber players in the 2022 season. And hopefully, there will be less “random” drug tests when they hit bombs like this. They dare challenge the might and potential of the punter? Such insolence!