2 Bills first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 offseason as one of the deepest and most complete teams in the NFL. The franchise’s summer signings and draft choices only added to that fact in Bills training camp. The truth is, the Bills depth chart was pretty much set coming into camp (barring injury), so there isn’t all that much intrigue at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York. That said, there are few first-stringers on the Bills roster that are in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season.

Bills first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

CB Dane Jackson

Dane Jackson is a third-year veteran who started two games as a rookie and six last season. On the first Bills depth chart of the season heading into the first Bills preseason game, Jackson is the No. 2 boundary corner next to All-Pro Tre’Davious White.

The player breathing down Jackson’s neck on the Bills roster, though, is rookie first-round pick out of Florida, Kaiir Elam.

Elam is a big, athletic, modern cover corner whose dad (Abram) and uncle (Matt) both played defensive back in the NFL. This means Elam not only has the tools to be a starting CB, but he knows what it takes to do so as well.

The former Gator has been good but inconsistent in Bills training camp thus far but now has three Bills preseason games to impress the coaching staff and ultimately win the spot from Jackson.

In the end, Jackson might technically lose his spot on the Bills depth chart to White. The Pro Bowler is still recovering from a Week 12 knee injury and is on the PUP list. Jackson and Elam (with Taron Johnson and the nickel) could all start Week 1.

When White does return, though, Jackson could get bumped down to CB4.

P Matt Haak

The best and most intriguing positional battle at Bills training camp this season is actually at the punter position. The competition features incumbent, six-year NFL veteran Matt Haak vs. “Punt God” Matt Araiza.

Haak didn’t have a great year punting last season. He finished 32nd in yards per punt (42.9), which doesn’t tell the whole tale, but gives you an idea of his place among NFL punters. He is a good holder, though, and Bills kicker Tyler Bass excelled last year, making 87.5% of his field goals and all 51 of his extra points.

In the other corner is the coolest kicker this side of Pat McAfee, former San Diego State Aztec Matt Araiza. The “Punt God,” as he is known, lit up the internet in college. His highlight reel includes multiple 80-plus yard punts sailing over stunned returners’ heads.

The Punt God is going to Buffalo 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/dunMsFFEsb — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 30, 2022

Araiza can not only boot it a mile, but he’s left-footed (good for punters), not afraid to make a tackle, and can kick field goals in a pinch, too.

However, if the “Punt God” does win the job from Haak, it will be because of what he can bring to the Bills depth chart on special teams. Araiza may be able to change field position like no other punter in NFL history. That would be a huge asset to a championship contender like the Bills.

As long as Araiza can prove that he is at least a competent holder for Bass, this is likely his job to win in Bills training camp. And unfortunately for Haak, the team won’t carry two punters, so losing his starting job will mean losing his Bills roster spot as well.