The New Orleans Saints are desperate to escape mediocrity and become a contending team once more. New Orleans missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2023 and it has fans feeling nervous about the future of the franchise. It also has head coach Dennis Allen looking like he is on the hot seat heading into 2024.

But the Saints have a few reasons to hope. Mainstays like Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan, and Demario Davis are still great players. New Orleans also brought in some talented rookies in the 2024 NFL Draft, including first-round tackle Taliese Fuaga and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

There is a sense of urgency surrounding the 2024 season. If Dennis Allen and his regime cannot find a way to seriously compete for the NFC South title, then they will likely find themselves with new jobs after the season.

That makes final roster decisions all the more important. The Saints can't afford to have any dead weight on the roster, so they will need to prioritize immediate production on the 2024 roster.

These are three of the best Saints training camp battles to watch over the next month.

The Saints' backup QB situation is incredibly fascinating

The Saints have one of the most interesting QB rooms in the NFL.

Derek Carr has been unsatisfactory so far, so the backup QB job seems like a surprisingly relevant position to watch. The Saints' coaching staff is likely watching their young players a little closer for the next couple of years. That said, they will need to balance that desire to scout future prospects with the urgency to win immediately in 2024.

That by itself makes the decisions on QB2 and QB3 very interesting to watch during this preseason.

Spencer Rattler has looked good so far this offseason. He also benefits from his past collegiate hype, as he was once expected to become the next great Oklahoma quarterback.

His competition, Jake Haener, has not looked as good so far.

Taysom Hill is somewhat in the mix too, but he should be viewed more as a bonus / gadget player than legit contender for a QB spot.

Who is more likely to win the WR3 job: Cedrick Wilson Jr. or A.T. Perry?

Let's start by stating the obvious: Chris Olave and Rasheed Shahid are the undisputed WR1 and WR2. From there, it is a huge tossup as to who will win the WR3 job.

The two most likely candidates are Cedrick Wilson Jr. and A.T. Perry.

Wilson Jr. has played five seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2021 with the Cowboys, where he logged 45 receptions for 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Beyond this one breakout season, he has been a bit player on every team he's played for. That calls into question whether he truly has what it takes to become the WR3 the Saints want him to become.

Meanwhile, A.T. Perry was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He boasts incredible size at 6'5″ 205lbs. Perry can use that size to bully opposing defenders and win contested catch situations. He proved that he has it in him during his rookie season, where he hauled in 12 catches for 246 yards and four touchdowns on just 18 targets. That is some pretty absurd efficiency. He finished the 2023 season on a high note, snagging three catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

If the battle is simply between these two players, I think the Saints would prefer A.T. Perry to win the job. That being said, we might see a situation where Cedrick Wilson Jr. starts the season as WR3 and eventually gets pushed to the bench by Perry.

Willie Gay Jr. and Pete Werner competing for second linebacker spot in nickel packages

This Saints training camp battle is more about who will stay on the field in nickel packages.

Both players are expected to play off-ball linebacker in base defense alongside veteran Demario Davis at the middle linebacker spot. However, it is undecided who plays as the second linebacker in nickel defenses.

Pete Werner is a three-year Saints veteran who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's as consistent as they come in terms of production. His tackle volume has increased every year in the league, and he has never posted fewer than 60 total tackles in a season.

Meanwhile, Willie Gay Jr. came to New Orleans after four years in Kansas City. Gay Jr. has not been as productive as Werner, but he adds more splash plays in terms of sacks and forced fumbles. He also has impressive pass coverage stats as well.

In passing situations, Willie Gay Jr. may make more sense as the team's second nickel linebacker. That said, he'll have to back that assumption up by performing well in training camp and in the preseason.