The New Orleans Saints came into Monday Night Football with a 1-0 record after a narrow one-point win in Week 1. The Saints' quarterback Derek Carr had designs on showing off his skills in a highly anticipated matchup against rookie sensation Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

A former Saints first rounder was dealt a tough injury blow after the team's opening week win over the Titans. The debut of a key Bryce Young weapon challenged the Saints' secondary during the matchup.

Carr's true skills came to light early in the second half as he let loose on a deep ball. His top receiver Chris Olave shocked viewers with a spectacular one-hand grab against the Panthers.

CHRIS OLAVE SPECTACULAR ONE-HANDED GRAB 🤯pic.twitter.com/Rdc53vELDv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

“Olave is a talent we need to keep an eye on,” one fan said on X following the play.

“Maybe throw that guy the ball more?” another fan pondered.

Olave had 86 yards receiving on six catches late in the fourth quarter. Michael Thomas added seven receptions for 55 yards while 25-year-old Weber State alumnus Rashid Shaheed was second on the Saints' team with four catches for 63 yards.

The Panthers made it a three-point game late as fans cautioned that the contest was not over. Carr threw for 228 yards and one interception while the Saints were led by quarterback Taysom Hill in the rushing game.

Hill had 64 yards rushing on eight carries as the game entered its critical final stage.

The Saints were hoping to keep pace with division rivals Tampa Bay and Atlanta, both of whom sat at 2-0 on the season entering Monday night's NFL action. They finished with a 20-17 victory as their opponents fell to 0-2 on the season.