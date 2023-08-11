The New Orleans Saints continue to make changes to their roster as they released veteran wide receiver Keke Coutee on Friday. Coutee was with the team for less than two months, having signed in June. His release comes two days before the Saints open up their preseason against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Coutee saw limited time on the field in each of the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He suited up for 10 total games during that span, catching two passes for 25 yards in those games. He spent the bulk of those two years on the practice squad.

Coutee was once an impact pass-catcher for the Houston Texans back in 2020. A fourth-round pick by the team in 2018, Coutee had 941 yards on 83 catches and five total touchdowns during his first three seasons in Houston. He racked up 400 yards in eight games in 2020.

The Saints don't boast the league's best wide receiver room but New Orleans seems to like who Derek Carr has at his disposal. A healthy Michael Thomas paired with Chris Olave should give the Saints a dangerous duo on the outside. There was apparently already no room for Coutee, who did not do enough in the first few training camp practices to warrant a roster spot for week 1 of the preseason.

The Saints are the favorites to win a wide-open NFC South, but they won’t be doing it with Keke Coutee on the roster. The 26-year-old looks for a new NFL team as the regular season is less than a month away.