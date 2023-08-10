A full weekend of NFL preseason action gets going on Thursday night and the New Orleans Saints get things going on Sunday at home against the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. With the regular season under a month away, everybody is putting the final touches on their preparations for the year, and making last minute roster additions. The Saints touched up their roster on Thursday and now have a new LB on the team.

Former Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants LB Jaylon Smith is now on the Saints, according to a tweet from Ari Meirov. Smith has been in the league since 2017 and spent five seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Giants last season.

Last season, Jaylon Smith appeared in 13 games for New York and racked up 88 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. His best season was in 2020 in Dallas when he totaled 154 tackles on the year.

The Saints needed depth at the LB position as they got it with Smith. Getting a guy that is bringing in a lot of NFL experience is huge as well.

Last year was a rough one for the Saints as it was their first losing season since 2016. They ended up missing the playoffs and finishing the year 7-10. This year will be interesting as New Orleans will try to bounce back with a new QB under center. Things haven't been the same since Drew Brees retired, but maybe Derek Carr will be able to be the guy to get the Saints back into the postseason.