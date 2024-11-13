The New Orleans Saints received a hopeful update on the status of rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since late October. According to Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi, McKinstry participated in practice on a limited basis this Wednesday, marking a significant step towards his potential return.

“Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said CB Kool-Aid McKinstry was limited in Wednesday's practice and C Erik McCoy wasn't completely full-go yet. But he's hoping both will be full-go by the end of the week,” reported Mike Triplett via X.

McKinstry's gradual recovery is a positive sign for the Saints' secondary, which has faced a series of challenges and changes over recent weeks. Since suffering the hamstring injury during the October 27th game against the Los Angeles Chargers, McKinstry has been inactive, missing two crucial games. His absence has been felt particularly as the Saints adjusted their lineup following the trade of veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders.

Saints look to get secondary reinforcements with Kool-Aid McKinstry back

The rookie, a second-round pick from Alabama, had been making a noticeable impact before his injury, contributing to the Saints' defensive efforts with solid performances. In his absence, New Orleans has relied on Alontae Taylor, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Ugo Amadi to step up in the secondary, while also grappling with the loss of another key player, Paulson Adebo, to a season-ending leg injury earlier in October.

As the team looks ahead to their Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, McKinstry's return to full participation in practice by the end of the week would be a substantial boost. His ability to cover and play in various defensive schemes adds a layer of versatility to the Saints' defense, which they have sorely missed.

The next couple of days of practice will be critical in determining McKinstry's availability for Sunday's game. The team and its fans will be keenly watching the injury reports, hoping that both McKinstry and center Erik McCoy, who is also on the mend, can return to full capacity in time for what promises to be a challenging game against the Browns.

McKinstry's tentative return to practice is a hopeful sign for the Saints as they navigate a season marked by significant roster shifts and injuries. His potential availability could stabilize a reeling secondary and provide the rookie with an opportunity to continue his development in the NFL.