One coach was happier than the rest to see the NFL rule in favor of reviewing pass interference calls. Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints were part of the infamous no-call in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints head coach spoke to the media today during the first week of OTAs for New Orleans. Payton discussed the potential changes that will come with pass interference calls.

At around the 1:05 mark, Payton says that the competition committee is tweaking part of the new rule change. The NFL is sending videos to all of the coaches in the NFL of offensive and defensive pass interference calls.

With those videos, they are trying to determine if coaches should be given control of challenging a pass interference call within the last two minutes of a half or the game. Of course, all challenges in previous seasons that occurred in the last two minutes had to come from the booth.

The Saints led the charge in getting the pass interference rule to become a new staple in the rulebook. New Orleans wants to avoid having another situation where they feel like they lost because of a missed call.

People are divided on whether or not it was the right decision to make pass interference reviewable. Nonetheless, the NFL owners voted in favor to make pass interference a challengeable penalty.

Undoubtedly, teams are going to take advantage of the new rule—especially later on in games. The new pass interference rule is going to be a topic of conversation throughout the whole 2019 season.