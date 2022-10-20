‘Signs pointing’ towards Saints’ Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton decision for Week 7

The New Orleans Saints are among the most beat up teams in the NFL to start the 2022 season, so playing on Thursday Night Football this week probably isn’t the best thing for them and their quest to get healthy. Regardless, their Week 7 contest against the Arizona Cardinals is creeping up, and it sounds like a decision between Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton for the starting quarterback in this game is right on the horizon.

Dalton has filled in for Winston in the Saints past three contests, and while he hasn’t been great by any stretch of the imagination, he’s done a good job leading a limited offense to points on a consistent basis. Considering that, and the fact that Winston didn’t practice fully again in the buildup to this game, it seems likely that New Orleans will end up starting Dalton under center against the Cardinals.

With no full practice yet for Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton continuing to run the offense well, another week of Dalton makes sense. https://t.co/WUPfz4xx65 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

This isn’t totally surprising, as Winston’s been dealing with back and ankle injuries for the past few weeks. Winston has remained at practice for New Orleans, but he hasn’t been playing well considering he’s at less than 100 percent, and Dalton has been playing well. If he’s not healthy or playing well, there’s no sense in rushing his recovery at this point in the season.

Nothing is official yet, but it seems likely that the Saints will be riding with Dalton in Week 7 against Arizona. As previously mentioned, the offense has actually managed to look pretty solid with Dalton under center, so that isn’t exactly the worst thing in the world. If Dalton wants to continue starting games, though, he’s going to have to start picking up some wins, and he has a great opportunity to add another win to his belt against a vulnerable Cardinals team on Thursday night.