Saints’ Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore get crushing injury update ahead of Cardinals game

The New Orleans Saints have been decimated by injuries this season. That trend appears to be continuing heading into their game Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. On Wednesday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen ruled out a number of key players as the season continues to slip away.

Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry will both miss yet another game. Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore is also going to miss his second straight game.

The #Saints have ruled out WR Michael Thomas, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat and TE Adam Trautman for Thursday night's game against the #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2022

Offensive guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman have also been ruled out of Thursday’s game.

The Saints were hoping Thomas was going to have a resurgent year. He missed almost the last two full seasons due to numerous lower body injuries. This season, he has been plagued with a toe injury that will have now cost him the last month of action. Prior to suffering the toe injury, Thomas had 16 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Saints offseason acquisition wideout, Landry, will miss his third straight contest.

But you can argue the loss of Lattimore looms even larger. Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of his absence as Ja’Marr Chase went bananas on the Saints secondary.

The Cardinals are getting their former All-Pro receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, back this week. Hopkins served his six-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The timing could not have been any better for Arizona as they reportedly lost breakout receiver Marquise Brown. Brown ranked among the league leaders in catches and yards before suffering a potential season-ending injury.