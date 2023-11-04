As the NFL season enters week nine, tap in to hear our Bears-Saints matchup pick and prediction, as well as how to watch.

After decimating the Washington Commanders in their first primetime game of the season, the Chicago Bears returned to the spotlight last week only to put up a dud against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Sunday Night Football, the Bears, led by rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, lost by 17 points. The defense allowed Justin Herbert to have a field day through the air, and the offense did not have a touchdown through the air. Now sitting at 2-6 and one of the worst records in the league, by trading for Montez Sweat at the deadline, the Bears showed they are still ready to compete with the league's best and will try to prove that on Sunday when they go on the road to New Orleans.

When the New Orleans Saints raced out to a 2-0 start, it looked like they would run away with the NFC South. Then they proceeded to lose four of their next five games, which were highlighted by Derek Carr's sideline outbursts. But, after last week's 11-point win over the Colts, the Saints are ready to prove they are a playoff-caliber team. In this victory, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill accounted for two touchdowns a piece, and Derek Carr threw for over 300 yards for the fourth time this season. This offense will look to continue this level of play against a mediocre Bears defense.

Here are the Bears-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Saints Odds

Chicago Bears: +8.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 41 (-110)

Under: 41 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Saints Week 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

A 2-6 record indicates not much has gone the way of the Chicago Bears. However, surprisingly enough, the Bears have one of the best rushing attacks in the league this season. It hurts that Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert will likely be sidelined yet again; the next-man-up mentality is alive and well in Chicago. Led by D'Onta Foreman, in the three games the Bears have been without Fields, they have been very impressive. On 33.0 carries per game, the Bears are averaging 136.0 yards and have scored five touchdowns on the ground. The ground-and-pound method has been firing on all cylinders for them. Moreover, what has been equally impressive is that they have only had two rushing fumbles this season. Even though the Saints have a formidable rush defense, they will be given all they can handle when Chicago comes to town.

Arguably, no team in the league has a greater home-field advantage than the New Orleans Saints. However, that has not been the case this season. Although they were able to squeak out a home opener against the Titans, the Saints have been as bad as a team could be against the spread. In the Superdome this season, the Saints are 0-3 against the spread. They simply have not been able to cover, which bodes well for a hungry Bears team coming into this one.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Despite the Bears dealing with injury issues at quarterback this season, they have not been hesitant to throw the ball. With Bagent in the driver's seat, he has thrown the ball 80 times. Considering in 80 attempts, he has thrown three interceptions; it would be wise for the Bears not to test this New Orleans Saints pass defense. The Saints are allowing the eighth fewest total yards passing. Most impressively, they are posting a 10-9 touchdown to interception ratio, which is tied for the fourth most interceptions in the league. If the Bears face an early deficit and start airing the ball out against this secondary, this game could get ugly quickly.

Although the Saints are 1-2 in their last two games, Derek Carr has been on fire. He is averaging _ passing yards per game and has had two touchdowns of 30+ yards. These dimes have led to the Saints placing ninth in the league in team passing yards. Look for Carr to improve these numbers further and continue this hot streak against a bad Bears pass defense. The Bears allow the seventh most yards per attempt to opposing quarterbacks at 7.1, the second most passing yards at 2,098, and the second most passing touchdowns in the league with 17, relative to only six interceptions. It seems almost guaranteed when looking at matchups that the Saints will dominate the passing game on both sides of the ball, and if that is the case, look for a repeat of their week five blowout of the Patriots.

Final Bears-Saints Prediction & Pick

With the largest spread differential in the league this week, oddsmakers seem to believe that a blowout is on the way. Even though the Bears have been a respectable 2-2-1 against the spread in their last five games, and the run game has been as good as anyone in the league this year, the line still teeters around the double-digit mark. I am inclined to agree with the oddsmakers here, as I believe the Saints will be able to cover the 8.5 points. The way Derek Carr has been playing over the past three weeks, combined with the intensity of this defense against a depleted Bears team, points to a blowout in this one. Although the Bagent story has been great, and you always want to see the underdog succeed, the mature and physical Saints defense will have his number. I'll lay the points with the Saints in this one.

Final Bears-Saints Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints -8.5 (-110)