The intensity of New Orleans Saints practices in training camp is nothing compared to the heat of Mother Nature.

The Saints announced via a statement on Tuesday about the cancellation of the team's final public training camp scheduled for Thursday due to heat.

“Due to the persistent and unprecedented heat that has gripped the Gulf South region over the course of Training Camp, and which is projected to continue, the team is cancelling the final open practice scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10″ read the statement published on the Saints' official website.

The Saints have been receiving incredible support from their fans this offseason, but it's only right for them to put the safety of their players, staff, and supporters above anything else. New Orleans has sold out every open practice they had this offseason, according to the released statement.

“We would like to thank all fans for their overwhelming support with each open practice being “sold out.” The fans passionate support each practice, despite the conditions, made a huge impact on the team and the entire Saints organization would like to thank all who attended 2023 Saints Training Camp. We look forward to, and appreciate, your continued support this season.”

The Saints have a new starting quarterback in former Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr and also added the likes of running back Jamal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller to the team in the offseason.

New Orleans is scheduled to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the Saints' first preseason game of 2023.