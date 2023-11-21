After playing 10 games this season, Saints receiver Michael Thomas will be put on the injured reserve list.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly going onto the injured reserve list according to Brooke Kirchhofer of the NOF network.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas is going on IR (knee), per source — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 21, 2023

Later confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas was in the midst of playing the most games he's had in a season since 2019 where he was in 16 contests. Since then, it's been sporadic in the two seasons after with lingering injuries.

In the aftermath of the Saints last game against the Minnesota Vikings where they lost 27-19, Thomas suffered what head coach Dennis Allen called a significant injury. In the report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Nov. 13, there was no word yet if it would be season-ending.

“Saints coach Dennis Allen says QB Derek Carr remains in concussion protocol, but his right shoulder checked out fine, while WR Michael Thomas and CB Marshon Lattimore both suffered ‘fairly significant injuries’ Sunday,” Pelissero reported on Nov. 13.“New Orleans has a bye this week.”

In the 10 games he's played this season, Thomas has collected 39 catches for 448 yards and a touchdown. In the aforementioned last season he's played fully in, it was a historic stint as he had the most receptions in a single-season with 149 catches to go with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Saints made a move yesterday to sign receiver Marquez Callaway, which could've given people an inclination that a big change was going to happen to the wideout room. However, the Saints will have to make due with the absence of Thomas as their next game is this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.