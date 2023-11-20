With the Saints looking to add an extra offensive spark coming out of their bye week, New Orleans has brought back a familiar face.

Despite having a 5-5 record, the New Orleans Saints entered their bye week as the top team in the NFC South. As the Saints look to maintain their position, New Orleans brought back an old friend to boost their receiving corps.

The Saints have signed Marquez Callaway, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The terms of the new contract have not yet been revealed.

Callaway signed with the Saints originally as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three years with New Orleans, appearing in 42 games and starting 17 of them. The receiver grabbed 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. Most of his production came in 2021, when Callaway caught 46 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

But after the 2022 season, the Saints decided to move on from Callaway. He signed with both the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, but never recorded a stat. Now back in New Orleans, Callaway will be looking to reboot is NFL career.

The Saints are obviously led in the passing game by Chris Olave, who has 657 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Rasheed Shaheed hasn't been too far behind – surprisingly – with 525 yards and three scores. Alongside them, players such as Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas take up much of the offense.

With so many talented players, the Saints rank 12th in the NFL in passing offense, averaging 237.4 yards per game. Marquez Callaway won't suddenly turn New Orleans into world beaters. But he knows how to succeed with the Saints and is looking for a 2021 repeat upon his return.