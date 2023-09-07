The New Orleans Saints open their 2023 season with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Ahead of the Saints-Titans game, we'll be making our Saints Week 1 predictions.

New Orleans embraces a new era as Derek Carr takes over at quarterback. The Saints signed Carr to a four-year $150 million deal in the offseason. New Orleans has a talented offense, and with Carr at quarterback, they are bound to take a jump.

The Saints have a talented running back duo of Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the season, but Williams should be able to hold it down. Last season, Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions.

New Orleans also has a great receiving core with Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. Olave had a phenomenal rookie campaign, and Thomas is a great receiver when healthy.

They are in a wide-open NFC South division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback after Tom Brady retired. The Carolina Panthers will have rookie Bryce Young as their quarterback, while the Atlanta Falcons have second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

With the division wide-open, Carr and the Saints will need to capitalize. In Week 1, they will be up against Tennessee. The Titans made a splash this offseason by acquiring DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver. Although the AFC is a highly competitive conference, the Titans will be a solid team. It won't be an easy Week 1 matchup for the Saints.

With that said, let's move on to our Saints Week 1 predictions against the Titans.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Saints defense gets three-plus sacks

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

While the New Orleans offense will be exciting to watch with Carr at quarterback this season, it's important to remember they have a great defense. Their defense is led by Cameron Jordan, who is an elite defensive end.

Jordan had 8.5 sacks last season, with 13 tackles for loss. He is a great edge rusher, even at 34 years old. They also have great talent at other positions of the defense, with Demario Davis at linebacker and Tyrann Mathieu at safety.

The Saints' talented defense should put pressure on Ryan Tannehill, as the Titans don't have an elite offensive line. Jordan should lead the charge and help New Orleans get three-plus sacks in Week 1.

2. Saints beat Titans in one-score game

New Orleans and Tennessee are pretty evenly matched, and this should be a tight Week 1 game. However, the Saints have home-field advantage and have a great shot at winning the division. Carr is an upgrade at quarterback for New Orleans. With a talented roster and the addition of Carr, the Saints should be the favorite to win the NFC South.

The Titans will be a good matchup in Week 1 with their potent rushing attack led by Derrick Henry. Their weapons got an upgrade as they now have Hopkins and Treylon Burks as a quality wide receiver duo. It should be a close game that comes down to the wire, but the Saints should come out on top.

1. Chris Olave goes for over 100 yards and a touchdown

Chris Olave had a great rookie campaign, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. He is primed for another great season with an upgrade at quarterback. Carr is a gunslinger and excels at hitting receivers deep downfield.

In Week 1, Olave should be dominant and go for over 100 yards and a touchdown. He is a deep threat, and his performance should take a leap with Carr at quarterback. Olave is a smooth route runner and has excellent speed. The Titans have a solid secondary, but Olave is an elite receiver and should have his way in Week 1.

The NFL season is almost underway, and the Saints will be an intriguing team to watch.