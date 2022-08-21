The New Orleans Saints are anticipating a strong NFL Draft class in 2023.

Having already traded away their first-round pick in 2023, the New Orleans Saints won’t have as much to work with in next year’s draft as some other clubs. The first selection in the second round, at No. 33 overall, is the earliest they will get on the clock. Needless to say, the Saints are hoping that despite the relatively low first pick they will have, they’ll still end up with a high-quality impact player.

The good news is that there is a ton of talent available in the second round. Prior selections taken by New Orleans at that level include wide receiver Michael Thomas, linebacker Pete Werner, center Erik McCoy, and free safety Marcus Williams. The Saints had historically drafted well in the second round, and they’ll be hoping to do the same again in 2023.

Looking ahead, here are the top NFL Draft prospects Saints fans must follow in 2023.

NFL Draft prospects Saints fans must watch

3. Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta is a typical Iowa tight end who has far more potential as a pass catcher. He had 53 catches and 670 receiving yards in his breakout season from the previous year. LaPorta, however, only scored four touchdowns overall. He does have excellent receiving potential and has the tools necessary to succeed in the NFL.

Iowa TE1 Sam LaPorta looks poised for a big senior season Kids Day Clips pic.twitter.com/6JnAGKSozx — Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) August 19, 2022

Due to the brilliance that Iowa has always produced at the position, people are drawn to its tight ends. Names like T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant immediately come to mind. LaPorta shouldn’t automatically be included in that discussion, but he has the potential.

He is still a promising 2023 NFL Draft prospect who could be the last of the Iowa TEs. LaPorta is also well-built and athletic at 6’4″ and 249 pounds. He provides the toughness of a blocker and is adaptable as a receiver. He also poses a danger to run well after the catch.

2. Sedrick Van Pran

Sedrick Van Pran, a native of New Orleans, plays with speed, aggression, and intensity. He was a multi-sport high school athlete who now assumes the role of team captain for a Georgia squad aiming to win the national championship twice.

Van Pran participated in 3 games and 25 snaps for the Bulldogs in 2020 as a freshman. He didn’t allow any QB hurries, QB hits, or sacks when he was playing center. He participated in 15 games and 881 snaps as a sophomore in 2021. While playing center, he gave up 8 QB hurries, no QB hits, and only one sack.

Van Pran has outstanding strength and size, and he can move the ball in the run game and shoot off the line of scrimmage. He has primarily played as a center, but the Saints may decide to switch him to the guard position should they draft him. Van Pran should suit there better than their last trial, Cesar Ruiz.

1. Zach Evans

Running back Zach Evans is one player who ought to be on the Saints’ radar. He is a former five-star recruit for TCU who recently moved to Ole Miss in the hopes of making an impression on a wider stage.

Evans has a running gait that is so flexible that he can take impact without losing momentum. He has 146 career carries, averaging 7.3 yards, with 4.8 of those coming after contact.

I would take Zach Evans over Bijan Robinson or Breece Hall 10/10 times. pic.twitter.com/ZjJ3r9KgR6 — parker (@statsowar) September 13, 2021

Funny enough, Evans informed Nick Suss of the Clarion-Ledger that he seeks to model elements of his game after two professional running backs. Those are Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. That’s a duo of guys with 8 combined Pro Bowl appearances and 112 total touchdowns scored (including the playoffs). For sure, that is a good place to start when seeking for models. If Evans can approach their level of efficiency and productivity, any team he’s on would dramatically improve.

The Saints could definitely use another running back, too. Their depth isn’t exactly good when it comes to who’s backing up Alvin Kamara. Both Tony Jones Jr. and Mark Ingram II lost time last season due to injury. They also weren’t particularly effective when they were available, and are now in the final year of their contracts. In addition, Devine Ozigbo and Dwayne Washington haven’t been given many offensive snaps. Although Abram Smith, a Baylor graduate, shows some promise, undrafted rookies like him seldom make the team.

On the off chance Evans is still available when the Saints are on the clock, this should be a no-brainer.