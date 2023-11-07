Here is everything you need to know about Salt and Sacrifice, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Salt and Sacrifice, the Salt and Sanctuary sequel that brings Soulslike elements to a 2D platforming action-adventure game, is now out on even more platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about Salt and Sacrifice, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Salt and Sacrifice Release Date: May 10, 2022 / November 7, 2023

Salt and Sacrifice Release Date Trailer

Salt and Sacrifice has a release date of May 10, 2022, on PC through the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game received a Nintendo Switch and a Steam Deck-verified Steam release on November 7, 2023, launching alongside the game’s big The Traitor’s Tomb update. The game was developed by Ska Studios and Devoured Studios and published by Ska Studios.

Salt and Sacrifice Gameplay

Salt and Sacrifice Gameplay Trailer

Salt and Sacrifice is an action role-playing game with heavy Soulslike elements. As a Marked Inquisitor, the player character is a former criminal trying to redeem themselves by hunting down Mages, whose hearts they can consume to gain new powers and abilities. Featuring a combo system for every available weapon, the game also plays similarly to a Metroidvania, with players having to trace back their steps in order to discover secrets once they gain access to new abilities.

Players have a high degree of customizability in the game, allowing them to customize their Marked Inquisitor from their appearance to their weaponry, as well as their skills, weapons, and abilities. Players get to assign skill points to players when they trade salt for levels, purchase items and weapons using salt through merchants, and other similar customization options.

Salt and Sacrifice also offers online multiplayer options through cross-platform play. Players can cooperate and explore the Kingdom together, hunting down Mages as allies, or engage in PvP and see which Marked Inquisitor is better. Online multiplayer is perhaps the game’s biggest improvement from its first game, which only featured couch-coop gameplay.

Salt and Sacrifice Story

Salt and Sacrifice Story Trailer

Salt and Sacrifice takes place in a Kingdom besieged by Mages, corrupted humans that wield powerful and destructive magic. The players take on the role of a Marked Inquisitor, a criminal spared from execution by agreeing to hunt down and kill Mages for the rest of their lives. Along the way, players will discover secrets and mysteries that will reveal the true nature of the Mages and the Kingdom of Altarstone, revealing the real reason why the Mages are attacking the Kingdom in the first place. The story is influenced by players’ choices, actions, and interactions with other characters and factions.

