By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It’s time to take notice of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who has become one of the most accomplished passers in the nation. The quarterback threw a 5-yard TD pass to wide receiver Taylor Morin in the first quarter, and that scoring pass allowed him to become the ACC’s all-time leader in TD passes with 108.

The Demon Deacons are playing the Missouri Tigers in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Hartman’s touchdown pass to Morin was the first score of the game.

Hartman has had a brilliant season for Wake Forest, and he has thrown TD passes in 30 consecutive games. That’s the longest active streak in the FBS.

Hartman came into the bowl game having completed 247 of 392 passes for 3,421 yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He completed 63.0 percent of his passes and he had an outstanding rating of 163.0.

Hartman is a 6-1, 210-pound junior from Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to his outstanding 2022 season, Hartman threw for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2021. By comparison, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw 90 TD passes during his career with the Tigers.

Hartman’s status for the 2023 season is up in the air. While he has said that this is his final year at Wake Forest and he could opt for the NFL Draft, Sam Hartman could also put his name in the transfer portal and potentially make significant NIL money while playing for another school.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said he would have no problem if Hartman transferred to another school. “Whatever decisions Sam makes, we support him,” Clawson said. “When the bowl game is over, if there’s some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life-changing money, how can we fault him for that?”