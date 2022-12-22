By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Missouri Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Wake Forest-Missouri prediction and pick.

Wake Forest navigated a scary injury to Sam Hartman to a 7-5 record. Including a three-point loss to Duke in the final regular season game, the Demon Deacons went just 3-5 in ACC play. Head coach Dave Clawson still has done a phenomenal job to make this team a perennial contender.

Missouri squeaked into bowl eligibility, winning their final two games to even their record at 6-6. The Tigers also struggled to a 3-5 record in the loaded SEC. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has now guided the Tigers to a bowl game in each of his three seasons at the helm.

Here are the Wake Forest-Missouri college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Gasparilla Bowl Odds: Wake Forest-Missouri Odds

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: -1.5 (-115)

Missouri Tigers: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 58.5 (-112)

Under: 58.5 (-108)

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread

Sam Hartman will play in this one, making up for lost time after a scary rib and lung condition. Hartman returned to play in 11 games, completing 63.0 percent of his passes for 3,421 yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Hartman has also rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown. Christian Turner, who led the team with seven rushing touchdowns, has opted out of this one. Justice Ellison led the team with 635 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Demon Deacons have totaled 1,590 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team. Missouri has allowed 127.2 rushing yards per game to their opponents. A.T. Perry leads the team with 980 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Taylor Morin ranks second with 44 catches, totaling 545 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Donovan Greene has caught six touchdowns. Wake Forest’s potent offense has averaged 36.8 points and 447.1 yards of offense per game.

Wake Forest’s defense has struggled at times, allowing 29.3 points and 410.6 yards of offense per game to their opponents. The Demon Deacons have totaled 28 sacks as a team while Missouri has allowed 23 sacks. Wake Forest will be without their number two corner, Gavin Holmes, who entered the transfer portal.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread

Brady Cook has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,504 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Cook also ranks second with 547 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Cody Schrader leads the team with 692 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Nathaniel Peat and star receiver Luther Burden each have rushed for two touchdowns. The Tigers have totaled 1,904 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns as a team. Wake Forest has allowed 137.6 rushing yards per game to their opponents. Star receiver Dominic Lovett has opted out, leaving the spotlight on freshman Luther Burden. Burden leads the team with five touchdown catches, and ranks second with 38 catches. Barrett Banister is second with 409 receiving yards, but has not crossed the end zone. Missouri has averaged 25.5 points and 371.0 yards of offense per game.

Missouri’s defense has been okay, allowing 25.0 points and 337.1 yards of offense per game. The Tigers have totaled 33 sacks, and a porous Wake Forest offensive line has allowed 36 sacks. The pass rush will be the key to disrupting a strong passing game from the Demon Deacons.

Final Wake Forest-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest has the experience and quarterback advantage to handle this one. Their strong offense will negate a decent Missouri defense.

Final Wake Forest-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -1.5 (-115), over 58.5 (-112)