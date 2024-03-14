Sam Neill, best known from the Jurassic Park franchise as Dr. Alan Grant, paleontologist extraordinaire, weighed in with his two cents about the possibility of his character returning for the next installment of Jurassic World (being referred to at this point in the process as Jurassic World 4).
Sounding pretty Alan Grant-y in an interview with Forbes magazine when the subject came up, Neill admitted, “All I know is what I see on social media, that I hardly ever look at. I have no idea what anyone’s thinking at all…”
The Forbes reporter tried to nudge Neill into revealing whether he even had interest in returning for another Jurassic sequel, but Neill brought things back to his new Peacock series Apples Never Fall in his response.
“Look, I can obviously play tennis – you see that in the show,” he said, referring to his patriarch, tennis academy owner character Stan Delaney from the limited series. “But as far as running from dinosaurs, maybe that’s it.”
It sure felt like Dr. Alan Grant got his happily ever after with Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World: Dominion back in 2022. That film fittingly bookended the entire Jurassic Park / Jurassic World franchise up to that point with appearances from most of the beloved original characters (who were still alive at least) from the Steven Spielberg-directed masterpiece that started the saga back in 1993.
At the end of the film (spoiler alert), once their umpteenth dinosaur-related mission is accomplished, Grant and Sattler reunite with a PG-13 steamy makeout sesh, having found out earlier in the film that they're both single once again (Sattler is divorced and her kids are grown, Grant is still just married to his work).
It certainly felt like they were now going to ride off into the sunset together.
This coupled with the information that Gareth Edwards will be helming the new Jurassic World 4 film, and it's being considered a series reboot with fresh characters and a new story, leads fans to believe that Sam Neill will not be involved, but as Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm famously proclaimed, “Life finds a way,” so you can never say never with this franchise.