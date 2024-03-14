The forthcoming Jurassic World 4 from Gareth Edwards (Star Wars: Rogue One) is attempting to form an A-list cast. After Chris Pratt led the original trilogy, Universal could be looking to add another MCU album, Scarlett Johansson.
Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Universal offered Johansson the lead role in the new film. Granted, just because she was offered the role does not mean she has been officially cast. It's an interesting development worth keeping an eye on.
Scarlett Johansson is an Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in Lost in Translation, The Prestige, and Her. Her biggest role to date came in the MCU as Black Widow. She was introduced into the franchise in 2010's Iron Man 2 and would reprise the role in nine more films. In 2021, she got to lead her own film, Black Widow, along with Florence Pugh and David Harbour.
Outside of the MCU, Johansson has also led the Sing franchise as Ash. In the second film, she got to duet with U2's Bono, singing “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.” Her other notable credits include We Bought a Zoo, Don Jon, Chef, The Jungle Book, Ghost in the Shell, Isle of Dogs, and Asteroid City.
Thanks to her roles in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, Johansson became a double nominee at the 2020 Oscars. She landed both a Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nomination in the same year for those performances.
The Jurassic World franchise
The Jurassic World franchise is a continuation of the iconic Jurassic Park series. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard led the first trilogy of films.
The original trilogy of Jurassic World films are the highest-grossing in the entire Jurassic Park franchise. The inaugural film made over $1.6 billion, Fallen Kingdom made $1.3 billion, and Dominion just barely topped $1 billion.
Going forward, it appears Edwards' Jurassic World 4 will go with a clean slate. The likes of Pratt and Howard could always appear, but if the rumor is true, they want another A-lister leading the new film.