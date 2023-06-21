Samuel L. Jackson had a classic night out with his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson at the Tony Awards. There, he was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. However, Jackson lost to Brandon Uranowitz, and Jackson's reaction instantly became a meme. Now, he's explaining the trend.

“My reaction is always a meme,” he told People. “I was just agreeing when they said [the winner]. I was like, ‘Mm-hmm. Just like I thought.' The expectation was that. I would've been shocked had I won.”

At the after party, the 74 year old actor, who reprised his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel series Secret Invasion, and his wife had a good time. “I had drinks and ate five sliders and a lamb chop,” Jackson said. “Saw people from the cast that I hadn't seen since the show closed in January. The understudies were there, people that weren't part of the Netflix film that we just finished in Atlanta. So I got to see them all again and that was great.”

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The first time Tony Award nominee also expressed his awe with the speeches: “It was a really festive night of people saying things that mean more than, ‘I want to thank my agent and I want to thank my manager,'” he said. “People talking about being in a show that's like a family or being part of the Broadway community, or the greater theatrical community that is a lifestyle more than an occupation. It was awesome. It was very much like a big family gathering… with a talent show.”

See Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, now streaming on Disney+.