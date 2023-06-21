Samuel L. Jackson had a classic night out with his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson at the Tony Awards. There, he was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. However, Jackson lost to Brandon Uranowitz, and Jackson's reaction instantly became a meme. Now, he's explaining the trend.

“My reaction is always a meme,” he told People. “I was just agreeing when they said [the winner]. I was like, ‘Mm-hmm. Just like I thought.' The expectation was that. I would've been shocked had I won.”

At the after party, the 74 year old actor, who reprised his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel series Secret Invasion, and his wife had a good time. “I had drinks and ate five sliders and a lamb chop,” Jackson said. “Saw people from the cast that I hadn't seen since the show closed in January. The understudies were there, people that weren't part of the Netflix film that we just finished in Atlanta. So I got to see them all again and that was great.”

The first time Tony Award nominee also expressed his awe with the speeches: “It was a really festive night of people saying things that mean more than, ‘I want to thank my agent and I want to thank my manager,'” he said. “People talking about being in a show that's like a family or being part of the Broadway community, or the greater theatrical community that is a lifestyle more than an occupation. It was awesome. It was very much like a big family gathering… with a talent show.”

