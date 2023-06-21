Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is the longest-tenured character in the MCU. Jackson made his debut as the character at the end of Iron Man — the first film in this entire franchise — and has been a pillar of the franchise since then. Ahead of the release of Secret Invasion, the 74-year-old actor has revealed when he'll hang up the eyepatch.

On the red carpet for his latest MCU project, Secret Invasion, Jackson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about playing the role of Nick Fury. He revealed that he'll keep playing the role “till they stop calling me.” He added, “As long as my phone rings, they can call me.”

Since making his MCU debut, Jackson has appeared as Nick Fury in 11 films (The Marvels will make a dozen), and while he appeared in two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and voicing the character for four episodes of What If…?, Secret Invasion serves as his first prominent role in his entire run in the MCU as he stars in and leads the series.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, even outside of the MCU. He has collaborated with a number of filmmakers in his career like Spike Lee, but his projects with Quentin Tarantino also gave him widespread acclaim. He has appeared in six of Tarantino's nine films to date and it remains to be seen if he'll appear in The Movie Critic — the director's last film.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury as he investigates a Skrull invasion. Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, and Martin Freeman also appear in the show. All six episodes were directed by Ali Selim.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ now.