Quentin Tarantino is slowly but surely working on his final feature film, The Movie Critic, but will it feature his longtime collaborator Samuel L. Jackson?

In a recent interview with Vulture, Jackson was asked if he was going to appear in Tarantino's The Movie Critic. He gave a short and sweet response: “No comment,” with a laugh.

The interviewer then pointed out that they hope Jackson is since he “came up together” with Tarantino. “Feels like it. But when I saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I mean, how many Black people are in that movie? Maybe three. It was kind of like watching Goodfellas. When I was in Goodfellas, it's like me and somebody else,” he confessed.

But who knows — maybe Quentin Tarantino finds a way to get Jackson in his last film. Since Pulp Fiction (1994) — Tarantino's second feature film — Jackson has appeared in six of his 10 films (Kill Bill being considered one). His longest streak was when he appeared in three of Tarantino's films in a row — Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight. That streak was broken by the aforementioned Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Samuel L. Jackson has had his hands full with the MCU in recent years, anyway. He will star in The Marvels later this year, and he also led his first-ever MCU project with Secret Invasion, which is currently gearing up to air its finale on July 26. In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury (Jackson) investigates a new conspiracy involving the Skrulls and their plan to take over the world.