While The Marvels is stacked with talent from Brie Larson to Teyonah Parris, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani revealed that she was intimidated to meet Samuel L. Jackson on the set of the new MCU film.

In a new feature from Entertainment Weekly, it was revealed that Vellani was so starstruck by Jackson arriving on set that she hid behind director Nia DaCosta. She then proceeded to “pepper” him with questions (don't worry — he answered them all).

One can't blame Vellani for being a bit starstruck on the set of the upcoming MCU film. Jackson is a legend of the business and getting to learn acting from him is like learning how to sing from Luciano Pavarotti. Vellani, at the age of 20, is also just getting started in her career and is the youngest member of the core trio in the film.

Iman Vellani got her career start in the MCU Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, as the titular character. The Marvels will mark her second MCU appearance and first-ever film credit.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Samuel L. Jackson is coming off his first leading role in an MCU project, Secret Invasion. In the Disney+ series, Nick Fury (Jackson) investigates a conspiracy involving the Skrulls.

The Marvels will also pay off the end-credits scene from Ms. Marvel that saw Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Larson) make her way into Kamala Khan's home. The film is directed by the director of the recent Candyman reboot, Nia DaCosta. In the film, the two — along with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau's powers become entangled. The three must team up to figure out why they keep switching places upon using their powers and how to stop it.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.