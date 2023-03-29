A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

The fourteenth Pokemon Tera Raid Battle is coming and the next Pokemon to be featured is Samurott – Another starter Pokemon making its way to the Tera Raid Battle in the latest addition of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game.

Latest Pokemon Tera Raid Battle Details

As of the moment, there are few details that we know about the newest and latest Tera Raid Battle but we know that the fourteenth Raid offers a challenge in Black Tera Raid Crystals against 7 Star Raid for Samurott with the Mightiest Mark as well as having the Bug Tera Type.

For those that don’t know, Samurott is part of the 5th generation of Pokemon and is the water starter Pokemon for Pokemon Black and White. It starts as an Oshawott that then evolves to a Dewott with Samurott as its final form. In the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game, it also appears as a starter Pokemon that you will travel around within the land of Hisui and evolves into a Hisuian form Dewott and Samurott, having an alternate appearance and typing of Water and Dark type.

For those that are considering participating or capturing Samurott as part of their collection of Pokemon or main team, here is Samurott’s moveset as mentioned.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Level Move Type Category Power Accuracy 1 Megahorn Bug Physical 120 85% 1 Tackle Normal Physical 40 100% 1 Tail Whip Normal Status — 100% 1 Water Gun Water Special 40 100% 1 Soak Water Status — 100% Learned upon evolving Slash Normal Physical 70 100% 13 Focus Energy Normal Status — —% 18 Razor Shell Water Physical 75 95% 21 Fury Cutter Bug Physical 40 95% 25 Water Pulse Water Special 60 100% 29 Aerial Ace Flying Physical 60 —% 34 Aqua Jet Water Physical 40 100% 39 Encore Normal Status — 100% 46 Aqua Tail Water Physical 90 90% 51 Retaliate Normal Physical 70 100% 58 Swords Dance Normal Status — —% 63 Hydro Pump Water Special 110 80%

The original (Unovan) Samurott is a water-type and is strong against fire, ground, and rock-type Pokemon making it effective for a few Pokemon that are currently in the meta. Having the bug tera type makes Samurott effective against Grass-type, Psychic-type, and Dark-type Pokemon – Widening its effectivity against more Pokemon in the current meta of the game.

Of course, we’ll update you when more information about the Tera Raid Battle details is out! More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to check in from time to time!

Best of luck, Trainers!