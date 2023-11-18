San Diego State faces San Jose State. Our college football odds series has a San Diego State San Jose State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Aztecs are searching for a new head coach. Brady Hoke has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. Given that SDSU is unable to reach a bowl game, this is the next-to-last game of Hoke's career. Hoke has won a BCS bowl game at Michigan. He guided the Ball State Cardinals to a 12-0 regular season in 2008. He led the Aztecs to the Mountain West Championship Game a few seasons ago. His career has been marked by a few very significant and impressive achievements. Yet, those high moments have been accompanied by notable failures, particularly the inability to turn the corner at Michigan and the inability to sustain success in San Diego. Hoke didn't want to continue to fight an uphill battle, so this will be the end of the line for a coach who never became a legend or a rock star, but who had more successes than the majority of people who enter this profession.

How well SDSU plays — and fights — for Hoke at the end of his career will be a natural and central plot point of this Mountain West game with an all-California flavor.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs aren't going to be in a bowl game this year, so this and next week are their bowl games. The Aztecs can empty the fuel tank here and go all-out for coach Brady Hoke, knowing they won't have to worry about bowl practices or a postseason holiday itinerary. SDSU-SJSU games have been hard-fought and contentious in recent seasons, with the point spreads usually being no larger than 11 points in the past half-decade. If the margin of victory for SJSU is no greater than 11 points, SDSU will wind up covering the spread.

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs just aren't very good. SDSU had an excellent defense a few seasons ago, but the Aztecs just aren't as sturdy on that side of the ball this season. Their offense isn't good or powerful enough to make up the difference. This is a program which has been eroded and diminished in the past two years, and that's why a brand new coach is needed to create a revival. A few seasons ago, the Aztecs were playing Utah State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game, and it seemed that the program's future was bright. This program was moving into a brand-new on-campus stadium and had a lot of momentum behind it. Now this program has stalled and is looking for a kick start, one which doesn't seem to be available or accessible in such a short period of time.

The other big reason to pick SJSU to cover the spread is that the Spartans are 5-5 and need one more win to qualify for a bowl game. That's a powerful incentive for SJSU.

Final San Diego State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

SJSU will win the game, but the point spread is hard to nail down. Stay away and wait for a live-betting play.

Final San Diego State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: SJSU -14.5