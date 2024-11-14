ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Diego State-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State-UNLV.

UNLV can't worry about what other teams do at this late stage of the 2024 college football season. The Rebels can only focus on what is in front of them: three games in the month of November. If the Rebels win those three games, they will finish 10-2 and with only one loss in the Mountain West Conference. This will give them a chance to face Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The big problem for UNLV is that Colorado State, to the surprise of absolutely everyone who follows Mountain West football, is somehow unbeaten in conference play right now. The Rams have three losses, but they all came in nonconference play. CSU is unbeaten in the league, so if the Rams win out, they will meet Boise State for the conference championship. UNLV would be boxed out. Vegas simply has to win all its games and depend on getting help from any of Colorado State's remaining opponents. That part, however, is beyond UNLV's control. All Vegas can do is take care of business. Coach Barry Odom has to drill home that point as the Rebels face the San Diego State Aztecs.

SDSU let a winnable game — and a fourth-quarter lead — slip away against Washington State a few weeks ago. The Aztecs have gotten better as the season has moved along under first-year head coach Sean Lewis, but they haven't been able to finish winnable games. San Diego State needs an upgrade on offense, so that when it gets involved in a shootout, it is better equipped to win. San Diego State just hasn't had the firepower and quick-strike capability to beat opponents with equal or better talent this season. Lewis knows he will need to go into the transfer portal and find the roster upgrades which can give San Diego State a better chance of making a bowl game in 2025. SDSU's bowl hopes for 2024 will be extinguished if the Aztecs, currently 3-6, can't win this game.

San Diego State-UNLV Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2022. San Diego State beat UNLV, 14-10.

Overall Series: San Diego State leads the all-time series 4-1.

Here are the San Diego State-UNLV College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Diego State-UNLV Odds

San Diego State: +20.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +920

UNLV: -20.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Diego State vs UNLV

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The spread for this game is huge. San Diego State is not a good team, but it isn't a terrible team, either. As we noted, SDSU has gotten better as the season has moved along. The Aztecs nearly upset Washington State, and they easily covered the spread as a 14.5-point underdog in that game. San Diego State should be able to stay close enough to cover. UNLV might find it hard to be motivated for this game, given the fact that the Rebels are third in the Mountain West standings and do not control their fate for the MWC title game.

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels are a lot better than San Diego State. They are playing at home. They just survived a tough road trip to Hawaii and will gain confidence from fighting through adversity in that game.

Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to UNLV but are not at all convinced the big spread will be covered. You should pass on this one.

Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV -20.5